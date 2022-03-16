Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,637,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeshore Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of LAAA opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp. is based in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeshore Acquisition I Corp (NASDAQ:LAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.