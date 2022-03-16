Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $5,832,225 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.14 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.56 and its 200 day moving average is $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

