Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.50 and a beta of -0.20. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $47.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.26.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

