Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 348.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $182.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.78 and a 200-day moving average of $201.38. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $163.41 and a 1-year high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

