Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $143.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.