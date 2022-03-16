Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CGEMY. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($252.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($296.70) to €240.00 ($263.74) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of Capgemini stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. 37,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

