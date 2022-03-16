Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Stephens lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.76.

NYSE COF traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $137.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,353,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,110. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $121.21 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.59 and its 200-day moving average is $153.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

