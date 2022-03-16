Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. OTR Global cut shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.95.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. Capri has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Capri by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,483,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,615,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.