Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day moving average is $59.16.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Capri by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

