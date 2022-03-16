CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 39,000 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) by 354.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after acquiring an additional 355,800 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 101.8% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 361.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 200,286 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.92.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About SunOpta (Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.