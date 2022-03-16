CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 5,400 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Benefitfocus (Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.