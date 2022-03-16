CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.36.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $166.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

