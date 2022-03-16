CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Tenaris by 35.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TS stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.60. Tenaris S.A. has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

