CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,700 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,505 shares of company stock worth $3,953,111 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $84.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

