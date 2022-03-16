Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $26.91 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $801,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.99. 153,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.22. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.09.

Oracle Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

