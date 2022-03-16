Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $93.93 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,931,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 779,877 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $93,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,269,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,112,000 after buying an additional 268,163 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 62,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.84. 225,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

