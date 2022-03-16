Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

TSE CJ opened at C$7.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.99 and a twelve month high of C$8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

