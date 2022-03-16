Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Up 12.8%

Shares of Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF – Get Rating) rose 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 182,462 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the average daily volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

