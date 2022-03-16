CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.85. 44,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,665. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $72.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CareCloud by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.