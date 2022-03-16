CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. CareCloud updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MTBC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.94. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,969. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 81,902 shares during the period. 23.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

