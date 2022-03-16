CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 2,183.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CareDx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.80.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $328,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,724 shares of company stock worth $2,771,629 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.74. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.87 and a 1-year high of $96.88.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

