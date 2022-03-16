Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $384.30 million.Carriage Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.900-$4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. B. Riley lifted their target price on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

NYSE CSV opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07.

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 169.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

