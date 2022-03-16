Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.87. Cartesian Growth shares last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 94,654 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,723,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after buying an additional 227,692 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 70.4% during the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,703,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 703,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,596,187 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,768,000 after buying an additional 37,060 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cartesian Growth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,572,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

