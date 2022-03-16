Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Sells $1,450,698.48 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 16,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $1,450,698.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

