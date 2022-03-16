Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director Douglas R. Casella Sells 13,431 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Douglas R. Casella sold 13,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $1,154,663.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.