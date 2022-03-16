Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 598,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,125,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.13 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.26. The stock has a market cap of £14.15 million and a PE ratio of -10.89.

About Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ)

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cangai copper mine located in northern New South Wales; Mt Oxide project in the Mt Isa district, north-west Queensland; and various assets in Zambia.

