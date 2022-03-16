CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CECE stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $191.22 million, a PE ratio of 106.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CECO Environmental by 106.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

