Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cepton in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CPTN stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Cepton has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $80.16.
Cepton Technologies Inc is a silicon valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. Cepton Technologies Inc, formerly known as Growth Capital Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
