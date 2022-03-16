Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 521.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Zimmer Biomet (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.