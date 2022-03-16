Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Has $674,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,051,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,766,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $36.51 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.