Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 133 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.5% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 376,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,318,000 after acquiring an additional 66,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $428.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

