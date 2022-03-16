Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,493.65 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,277.41 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,484.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,684.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

