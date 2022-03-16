Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock opened at $187.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average of $209.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.