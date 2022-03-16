Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Shares of SPG opened at $128.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $146.58. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

