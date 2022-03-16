Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.1% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $196.59. The company has a market cap of $244.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

