Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.32

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.32 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 15.89 ($0.21). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 15.98 ($0.21), with a volume of 8,047 shares traded.

Separately, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Chaarat Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60.

In other Chaarat Gold news, insider Martin Andersson purchased 160,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £32,000 ($41,612.48). Insiders bought a total of 801,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,145 over the last three months.

About Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.