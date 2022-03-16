Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 1,277,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 934.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.