Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Update

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 1,277,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 934.0 days.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
