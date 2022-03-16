Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 28,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.