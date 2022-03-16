Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.03. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.06.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 18.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

