China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

NYSE LFC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in China Life Insurance by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 112,577 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in China Life Insurance by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 819,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 105,173 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 58,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

