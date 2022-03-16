China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “
NYSE LFC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.92. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.
China Life Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.
