Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.92

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Christie Group plc (LON:CTGGet Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.92 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.36). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 5,084 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 43.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.75.

About Christie Group (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

