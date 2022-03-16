Christie Group (LON:CTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $107.92

Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 107.92 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.36). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 5,084 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £26.53 million and a P/E ratio of 43.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.75.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

