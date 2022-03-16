Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1,508.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Shares of CI stock opened at $233.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.07. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

