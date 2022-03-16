Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $106.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $3.71 on Friday, hitting $83.62. 4,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,489. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

