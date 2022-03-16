Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,895,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,159 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

