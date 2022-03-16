Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Citi Trends updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.13. Citi Trends has a 52-week low of $31.42 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

In related news, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $218,280. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citi Trends by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citi Trends by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

