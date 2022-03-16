Citigroup Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $86.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $114.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ARCT opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $489.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

