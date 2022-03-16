Civitas Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $47,661.40 and $44.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013268 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000941 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 48% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,511,269 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.