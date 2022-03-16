Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider James Gordon Samson Sells 16,000 Shares

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,132,281. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
About Clarivate (Get Rating)
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
