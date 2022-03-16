Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

CMTG opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.41.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

CMTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

