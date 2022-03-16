Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CMTG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.